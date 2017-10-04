Former Equifax chief apologises to Congress over hack Close
Former Equifax chief apologises to Congress over hack

The former head of Equifax apologised repeatedly on 3 October at a congressional hearing for the theft of millions of people and amp;#39;s personal data in a hacking breach. Equifax said an independent review had increased the estimate of potentially affected U.S. consumers by 2.5 million to 145.5 million.