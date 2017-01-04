Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lokesh Kumari, who entered the show as a demure commoner, doesn't look the same anymore. She has undergone a major transformation and her new look will surely leave her fans stunned.

Lokesh has shared some pictures of hers on Twitter, where she is seen in a sizzling avatar. In fact, she has turned all the more beautiful and confident post her eviction from the show.

The ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestant had won million hearts during her stay inside the house and was quite an entertainer, thanks to her unique style of speaking. She had even impressed host Salman Khan so much so that the superstar never used to miss a chance to interact with her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Though not a part of the show anymore, the makers of Bigg Boss 10 made sure to invite her for the New Year celebrations on the show. Lokesh entered the house along with Salman and other former contestants on the special episode and entertained the audience once again.

Meanwhile, the viewers of Bigg Boss 10 have been witnessing some high-voltage drama on the show for the past few weeks. This week, six out of the remaining eight contestants of the show have been nominated for elimination. Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul, Om Swami, Bani J, Monalisa and Rohan Mehra are nominated for eviction this week while Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar are safe.

In other news, reports have been doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in the semi-finale episode to promote his upcoming film Raees. The episodes will surely be a laughing riot and both the actors will groove to the songs of Raees.