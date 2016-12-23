Rajinikanth has taken the top spot among South Indian film stars in Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of the year. Apart from the Tamil superstar, 12 other celebs from Tamil and Telugu films also feature in the list.

Rajinikanth is ranked at 30 with a reported annual earning of Rs 35 crore. The Tamil superstar was in news this year for Kabali, which hit the screens in July.

Rajinikanth is followed by Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is at the 33rd spot. His annual earnings stand at Rs 42 crore. Forbes has taken the estimated earnings of the celebs and their media visibility from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016.

Below, we bring you the list of South Indian actors who have found a place in it.

Name Current Ranking Ranking in 2015 Earnings Rajinikanth 30 69 Rs 53 crore Mahesh Babu 33 36 Rs 42 crore Allu Arjun 43 42 Rs 27 crore Shruti Haasan 46 61 Rs 6.9 crore Dhanush 47 37 Rs 28 crore Kamal Haasan 49 46 Rs 32 crore Suriya 51 71 Rs 38.5 crore Kajal Aggarwal 53 58 Rs 6 crore Junior NTR 55 - Rs 36 crore Ilayathalapathy Vijay 61 - Rs 24 crore Ram Charan 67 - Rs 26 crore Vikram 72 - Rs 32 crore Prabhu Deva 90 - Rs 6.5 crore

Forbes Celebrity 100 is topped by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whose annual income stands at Rs 270.33. Shah Rukh Khan is at the second spot with annual income of Rs 221.75 crore.

Cricketer Virat Kohli (Rs 134.44 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 203.33 crore) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 122.88 crore) are in the next three positions. Deepika Padukone (Rs 69.75 crore), Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 58 crore), Priyanka Chopra (Rs 76 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 32.62 crore) and Hrithik Roshan (Rs 90.25 crore) have taken the next five spots.