Rajinikanth has taken the top spot among South Indian film stars in Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of the year. Apart from the Tamil superstar, 12 other celebs from Tamil and Telugu films also feature in the list.
Rajinikanth is ranked at 30 with a reported annual earning of Rs 35 crore. The Tamil superstar was in news this year for Kabali, which hit the screens in July.
Rajinikanth is followed by Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is at the 33rd spot. His annual earnings stand at Rs 42 crore. Forbes has taken the estimated earnings of the celebs and their media visibility from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016.
Below, we bring you the list of South Indian actors who have found a place in it.
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Ranking in 2015
|Earnings
|Rajinikanth
|30
|69
|Rs 53 crore
|Mahesh Babu
|33
|36
|Rs 42 crore
|Allu Arjun
|43
|42
|Rs 27 crore
|Shruti Haasan
|46
|61
|Rs 6.9 crore
|Dhanush
|47
|37
|Rs 28 crore
|Kamal Haasan
|49
|46
|Rs 32 crore
|Suriya
|51
|71
|Rs 38.5 crore
|Kajal Aggarwal
|53
|58
|Rs 6 crore
|Junior NTR
|55
|-
|Rs 36 crore
|Ilayathalapathy Vijay
|61
|-
|Rs 24 crore
|Ram Charan
|67
|-
|Rs 26 crore
|Vikram
|72
|-
|Rs 32 crore
|Prabhu Deva
|90
|-
|Rs 6.5 crore
Forbes Celebrity 100 is topped by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whose annual income stands at Rs 270.33. Shah Rukh Khan is at the second spot with annual income of Rs 221.75 crore.
Cricketer Virat Kohli (Rs 134.44 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 203.33 crore) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 122.88 crore) are in the next three positions. Deepika Padukone (Rs 69.75 crore), Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 58 crore), Priyanka Chopra (Rs 76 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 32.62 crore) and Hrithik Roshan (Rs 90.25 crore) have taken the next five spots.