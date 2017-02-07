For Honor - Story Trailer (PS4 / Xbox One / PC)

For Honor is a historical fantasy game based on melee combat between three iconic factions. An official synopsis reads: Pierce the fog of war and join bold Knights, burtal Vikings, and deadly Samurais as they battle across lush, challenging battle maps. Master medieval weaponry and participate in brutal, fast-paced melee combat in an engaging story campaign and novel multiplayer modes. The game is set for release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 14 February.