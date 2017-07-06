Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristaino Ronaldo is an icon of world football. He is one of the most loved stars and has a crazy fan-following all over the world.

His football skills on the field have made him one of the greatest players to have played the sport. Besides his on-field class, he is a fashion icon too, with his ravishing looks and sense of lifestyle.

No wonder then that he has 104 million followers on Instagram.

And it has now been learned that the footballer makes some good money simply by sharing a post on Instagram. As per a list compiled by Instagram-scheduling site called Hopper HQ, Ronaldo makes a staggering £310,000 per post.

❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

One look at Cristiano's Instagram account reflects the impressive number of images and videos that he posts from time to time. And going by the amount he earns per post, he is sure to have already pocketed loads of money.

The magician does not post pictures only of him, but also of his son and girlfriend. He is a regular on Instagram, putting some amazing pictures of his travel around the world.

Getting a bit to much exposure ? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

The top 10 list features Cristaino and LeBron James, who is a basketball phenom, and the two are the only sportspersons to have made the cut. The other eight are from the entertainment industry, with Selena Gomez standing atop with an earning of £425,000 per post.