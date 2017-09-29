Eyewitness video shows a large crowd minutes before a deadly stampede in a Mumbai train station. At least 22 people were killed and 30 were injured. The stampede was a result of heavy rains causing commuters to slip while walking on a bridge that connects two busy railway stations.
Footage shows huge crowd moments before deadly stampede kills dozen at Mumbai train station
- September 29, 2017 22:14 IST
