Footage of man who illegally climbed Egypts Great Pyramid of Giza

A Turkish student who filmed himself climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt got in trouble with authorities. Faith Kömurcü was detained by police after scaling the historic structure on 16 January. The 23-year-old told The Great Middle East that he “could not restrain himself” from climbing the pyramid, which is part of a Unesco World Heritage Site. He was released by police on the condition he deleted all pictures and videos from his illegal ascent.