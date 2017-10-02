The fear of developing Alzheimer's disease or that someone close to us can develop it one day haunt us all. In fact, in the UK, someone or the other is diagnosed with dementia in every three minutes, and unfortunately, there's no cure.

Dementia can be said to be a broad category of brain diseases and the most common type is Alzheimer's disease.

However, recent studies by two eminent neurologists have found that switching to a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment by 28 percent, Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, the neurologists are convinced that 90 percent of cases can be prevented by making a few simple changes to your lifestyle. Brain comprises of only two percent of the body by weight but uses up to 25 percent of the body's energy. This is the reason our brains are affected by the balance of good and toxins in the food we eat. Studies show that poor nutrition damages the brain.

So, here are few things you should include in your diet to nourish your brain:

Beans

Beans are rich in antioxidants, plant nutrients, protein, iron and other minerals. It increases the longevity and reduces the risk of stroke as well.

Nuts

Nuts are the best source of unsaturated fats and they have found by multiple studies to reduce the risk of the Alzheimer's.

Broccoli

Broccoli and other vegetables that are rich in antioxidants can reverse the damage caused by normal ageing and it reduces the age-related memory problem.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms can reduce inflammation in the blood vessels of the brain. They can be fresh, dried or powdered. Brown mushrooms are an excellent source of vitamin B12 that helps in lowering the risk of Alzheimer's.

Blueberries

Blueberries and strawberries can delay the cognitive decline by almost two-and-a-half years.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats that support brain structure and blood flow. It is therefore really good for brain nourishment.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate in its purest form is a great source of plant nutrients that helps in relaxing the arteries and help in oxygen supply and nutrients to the brain.

Wholegrain

Wholegrains are rich in fibre, carbohydrates, protein and B vitamins. The starch in wholegrains feeds the good bacteria in the gut and it is an excellent source of sustained energy for the brain. It is essential to make it a part of your diet as it will protect you from stroke as well as dementia.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutrient-rich complete protein source. It also contains fibre, vitamin E, and other minerals like zinc, phosphorus and selenium, which are all important for brain cells and for their supporting structures.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are full of phytonutrients, fibre, vitamins A, C and other minerals. It regulates the blood sugar level in the body.