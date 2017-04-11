Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr., the former undefeated American professional boxer who is known for his obsession of supercars, had bought a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse in October 2015. And 18 months down the line, it seems that he has lost interest as the most powerful and fastest series roadster in the world has been listed on eBay for a whopping $3,950,000.

When Mayweather bought the supercar in 2015, the five-division world champion had paid $3,498,000. Interestingly, even after two years of ownership, the price for the vehicle has not gone down. In fact, it has increased by $452,000.

The Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse of Mayweather has been finished in a Satin Black base colour with exposed carbon-fibre. The interior is finished in complementing Black and Orange leather.

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is a version of the Grand Sport with a Super Sport engine. The 7993cc W16 engine develops 1,200bhp at 6,400rpm and a maximum torque of 1,500 Nm at 3,000-5,000rpm mated to seven-speed DSG transmission. The all-wheel driven supercar reaches from zero to 100kmph in just 2.6 seconds before hitting electronically-limited top speed of 375kmph.

The description on eBay says the supercar is up to date on all services. The person who buys the model will also get two keys, plus the speed key, battery charger, car cover and presentation booklet.

In 2010, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport became the 'fastest production car' by achieving land speed record of 430.99 kmph. Bugatti reportedly manufactured 300 coupes and 150 roadsters, and Mayweather's Bugatti is one of the roadsters. The Grand Sport Vitesse had its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in 2012 and completes the range of Veyron models.

Floyd Mayweather also owns an ultra-limited edition Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.