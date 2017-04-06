A flood advisory has been issued for south and central Kashmir residents after a rise in water levels of River Jhelum and its tributaries.

According to media reports, a senior official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department said, "We have issued the advisory after the water level in River Jhelum crossed the 18-feet mark at Sangam."

Water logging near Exhibition ground Sarah Centre #Srinagar short while ago. Situation grim #FloodAlertKashmir pic.twitter.com/LBOs2Mri1O — Shujaat Bukhari (@bukharishujaat) April 6, 2017

The official also added that although the water level was still rising, the rate of increase had showed a downward trend in the past couple of hours. "The rate of increase in the water level has shown a decline and it bodes well if the weather starts improving soon," said the official.

A few areas around the Jhelum river are still inundated. While the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed and massive traffic jams were seen in many parts of the city, there is no reason to panic.

J&K Police released helpline numbers

The police has put its men on high alert to deal with any possible challenge and has established emergency control rooms in all districts in the valley to provide help to people in need. These control Rooms will remain open 24x7.

In case of any help or assistance needed, people are advised to call on: 0193222870, 9419051940 in Anantnag

01952237830, 9596767717 in Baramulla

01951255207, 01951-255042 in Budgam

0194-2416478, 0194-2416564 in Ganderbal

01954-222312, 9596773025 in Sopore

9906767076, 01955-262295 in Handwara

01955-252451, 7051404938 in Kupwara

9596767430 01957-225278 in Bandipora

01931-260160, 9419041660, 7051510660 in Kulgam

01933-261891, 9596768831 in Shopian

9797220265, 01933-241986, 01933-241280 in Pulwama

01933-247369 in Awantipora

Police Control Room Kashmir on 100

Indian Army and Police conducted rescue operations

Though no casualties have been reported, the army has rescued a few people stuck in water-logged areas. Troops from the 163 Territorial Army rescued villagers from the water-logged Hamre village. Army men from the 52 Rashtria Rifles launched rescue operations to evacuate locals stranded in water-logged areas of Parray Mohalla in Panzipura.

The Indian army has been on high alert for the past few days to handle such emergencies. On receiving distress calls from residents, they immediately deployed rescuers to the Panzipura area. Ten children were rescued from water-logged areas.

The police has also shifted residents trapped in Tarzoo, Panzipora, Hygam, Dangiwacha, and Behrampora, where the water level had risen.