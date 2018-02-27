Indian online retailer Flipkart is back with its Apple Days 2018 sale, making latest handsets like the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE available for purchase at discounted prices.

Consumers in India can avail Flipkart's Apple Days deals from February 27 to March 2. Besides good discount, SBI debit card holders can avail an extra 5 percent cashback by using it to purchase Apple devices.

This is the second instance that the e-commerce site has come up with such a deal this month. It had earlier hosted a four-day Apple Days sale from February 12 to 15.

Here are deals on Apple's handsets (Flipkart's Apple Days):

iPhone X

The Cupertino giant's latest flagship iPhone X 64GB variant is currently priced at Rs 82,999 against the original price of Rs 89,000 (Rs 6,000 discount), while the 256GB variant is available for Rs 97,999 against Rs 1.02 lakh (Rs 4,000 discount).

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 64GB is available for Rs 54,999 against the original price of Rs 64,000 (Rs 9,000 discount), and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999 against Rs 77,000 (Rs 7,000 discount). The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is priced at Rs 64,999 against the original price of Rs 73,000 (Rs 8,000 discount), while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 79,999 against Rs 86,000 (Rs 6,000 discount).

iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 32GB is currently priced at Rs 41,999 against the original price of Rs 49,000 (Rs 7,000 discount), while the 128GB is priced at Rs 55,999 against Rs 58,000 (Rs 2,000 off), and the 256GB variant ar Rs 63,999 against Rs 74,400 (Rs 10,400 discount).

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant is priced at Rs 65,999 after discount against the original price of Rs 68,000 (Rs 2,000 off).

iPhone 6 / iPhone 6s

The iPhone 6 (32GB) has received a Rs 4,500 price cut. It is currently priced at Rs 24,999 against the original price of Rs 29,500. The iPhone 6s (32GB) is currently available for Rs 32,999 against the original price of Rs 40,000 (Rs 7,000 discount).

iPhone SE

The price of the iPhone SE 32GB variant is down to Rs 18,999 from Rs 26,000, which is a discount of Rs 7,000.