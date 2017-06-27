Consumer electronics major Lenovo, in collaboration with Flipkart, has launched the Lenovo Mobile Fest in India.

They are offering cash discounts, exchange deals, lucrative EMI deals and gift vouchers on the company's popular mid-range and budget handsets. Select consumers with Axis credit/debit card can claim additional 5 percent off on the devices and extra internet data incentives as well. It is valid up to June 28 on Flipkart.

Also read: OnePlus 5 consumer gets defective model, with volume rockers detached, from Amazon India

Here are the top deals on Lenovo Mobile Fest:

Lenovo K5 Note:

16% off on Lenovo K5 Note (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 12,499; New offer: Rs. 10,499

16% off on Lenovo K5 Note (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 11,999; New offer: Rs. 9,999.

It flaunts full-metal body, with a fingerprint sensor and a 13MP ISOCELL camera with F2.2 Aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD recording, dual-LED flash on the back. It also comes with 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS screen, MediaTek P10 Octa-core CPU, a 3,500 mAh battery and an 8MP camera on the front.

Lenovo K5 Plus:

16% off on Lenovo K5 Plus (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 8,499; New offer: Rs. 7,499.

It sports 5.0-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 441 pixels per inch (ppi) on the front, premium aluminium cover with Radio Frequency (RF) radiation shield on the back, Qualcomm's 1.7GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip), 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage and a 2,750mAh battery. Other features include a 13MP primary shooter on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front and twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Lenovo K6 Power:

10% off on Lenovo K5 Power (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 9,999; new offer: Rs. 8,999. Up to Rs. 8,500 additional cash discount via exchange deal.

Lenovo K6 Power sports a 5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, a 13MP primary cameras with LED flash, an 8MP front snappers and 4G LTE support, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and massive 4,050mAh battery, which can last close to 13 days under standby mode.

Lenovo P2:

16% off on Lenovo P2 (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) MRP: Rs. 17,999; New offer: Rs. 14,999

Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery. It houses a massive 5,100mAh capacity cell, which, according to the company, can keep the device running for up to 78.69 hours (4G) of talk time and close to 768 hours, that's 32 days under standby mode.

Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, Adreno 506 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, a 13MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front-camera.

Watch this space for more such mobile deals on e-commerce sites.