Just days ahead of Diwali, online retailers are making the most of the festive period in India. While Amazon started its Great Indian Festival on Wednesday, its chief competitor Flipkart is also hosting a Diwali-special sale Thursday onwards.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days is the online retailer's latest attempt to attract shoppers, only days after it completed its successful Big Billion Days sale. For those who missed the earlier sale, which offered steep discounts on a wide range of products, including clothing, electronics, laptops and smartphones, can take advantage of Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale.

Like other festive sales, Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale is a limited period offer. It started on Thursday, October 5 and runs through October 8. During this time, shoppers can get discounts and deals on mobiles and tablets, TVs and appliances, electronics and accessories, fashion and lifestyle, and home and furniture.

Before we list the best deals you can get on Flipkart during Festive Dhamaka Days sale, Axis Bank customers can fetch an additional 10 percent cashback by using their debit and credit cards. Take a look at the best smartphone deals handpicked from the cluster.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the most popular smartphones this year, and it has been discounted many times during festive sales. Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days brings discount on the popular smartphone once again.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the Redmi Note 4 is now available for Rs10,999 instead of Rs 12,999. The handset's 3GB RAM model is available for Rs 1,000 cheaper at Rs 9,999.

Some key features of the Redmi Note 4 include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 13MP rear snapper, 4,100mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 chipset, metal unibody and a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Not the ideal choice for flagship right now, but Samsung Galaxy S7 still makes a lot of sense while shopping for premium smartphones. As a part of Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale, the Galaxy S7 is available for Rs 30,990, which is Rs15,000 cheaper than the regular price. In addition, the handset gets no cost EMI, extra discount on exchange and cashback offers.

To highlight some key features of the phone, the Galaxy S7 comes with a 5.1-inch Quad HD display, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery, Exynos 8890 chipset and a 4GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus is a solid budget premium smartphone looking to make a quick buck. The handset gets a Rs1,500 discount on its price on Flipkart, selling for Rs 9,499. There are other benefits such as no cost EMIs, exchange bonus and more.

For the price, the handset offers you a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 13MP+5MP dual rear camera, an 8MP front snapper, Helio P25 chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. It serves as a worthy competitor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

OPPO F3 Plus

It's not often OPPO phones get discount, but when they do it's worth it. If you're looking for a perfect selfie smartphone, OPPO F3 Plus has got you covered. And with Flipkart's ongoing sale, there is a discount of Rs 6,000, making the F3 Plus available for Rs 24,990.

Some key highlights of OPPO F3 Plus include 6-inch Full HD display, 16MP rear camera and 16MP+8MP dual front snapper, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 653 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a fingerprint scanner and a metal unibody.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhones have a special place in everyone's hearts. Even when an iPhone is old, a good discount makes it a perfect buy. Just like Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale, the iPhone 6S is making its worth by offering itself for a reasonable Rs 31,999. There's no cost EMI, extra discount on exchange and cashback offers on top of the discounted price.

For those unaware, the iPhone 6S is a 32GB variant with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, Apple A9 chipset and a 1715mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 7

In case you do not wish to be outdated, iPhone 7 is here for your rescue. For a mere Rs 8,000 more, you can buy an iPhone 7 instead of the iPhone 6S during Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale. And if you have Axis bank cards, you can fetch an additional 10 percent cashback on the price of Rs 39,999.

As for the specs, the iPhone 7 on sale is a 32GB model with 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera and Apple A10 chipset.

YU Yureka 2

New releases tend to get more attention. After an awkwardly long break, Micromax's YU made a surprising comeback and the Yureka 2 is one of the new offerings. With Flipkart's ongoing sale, the affordable smartphone gets cheaper. It is now available for Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 13,999.

For that price, the handset offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 16MP rear-facing camera, an 8MP front snapper, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Moto G5 Plus

Another top-rated budget premium smartphone gets a taste of Flipkart's festive sale. Moto G5 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 with additional cashback and exchange benefits.

Key highlights of the Moto G5 Plus include a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 625 chipset and a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 8 Pro

Finally, if you want a premium smartphone without drilling a deep hole in your pocket, Honor 8 Pro makes a safe bet. The handset is available for Rs 25,999, which is a Rs 4,000 off.

Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 12MP+12MP dual rear camera, 8MP front snapper, 4000mAh battery, Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. These specs greatly compensate the price of the phone.