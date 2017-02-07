F**k that man: Drake slams Donald Trump during London gig

Canadian rapper Drake has denounced US president Donald Trump while performing in London. The One Dance singer, while not calling out Trump by name, said to the O2 Arena crowd on 5 February: “If you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart, you’re out of your m***********g mind, it is on us to keep this s**t together”.
