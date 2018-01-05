In June 2016, Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Surajpur in Himachal Pradesh, mentioned that she was keen on going back to her roots and had laid the foundation of her new house at a picturesque location in her hometown Manali. And after a one-and-a-half year wait, her dream mansion is finally ready to be occupied.

The first pictures of Kangana's beautiful new house, which has been built in a secluded area for privacy reasons, have surfaced online. The traditional kath-khuni architecture style of house in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh made from local indigenous materials like wood, stone and bricks, with a breathtaking view of snow-clad mountains makes it a dream destination.

"Laying the first brick of my house was an important decision. I have my own place in Mumbai, and I could have got a house anywhere in the world. But people back home call me Himachal ki beti. I am overwhelmed with the love I receive from my people," Kangana told Mid-Day in 2016.

Kangana, who earlier had shown her interest in setting up an organic farm, will reportedly have a field adjoining her astounding house where the actress is apparently planning to grow organic vegetables.

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! ?‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

Kangana's dream has finally come true with her own house where she always wanted to enjoy her days of freedom and solitude away from all the work commitments.

"The roofing of the house is in progress and the actress visited Manali recently to keep a check on it. The building has breathtaking views of scenic mountain ranges. Traditional building techniques using wood and stones are being used in its construction," a source told Pinkvilla.

Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! ?? pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming period drama Manikarnika and she is said to be taking the complete charge of the filming in a bid to make it a big hit of her career.

Earlier, she was spotted shooting with her entire crew in the Amber fort in the Pink City. She was seen in an online video, practising sword-fighting under Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell.

The National Award-winning actress had met with an accident in Hyderabad on July 20 on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

She was hit by a sword and suffered a deep cut on her forehead while shooting for a sword-fighting scene with co-star Nihar Pandya and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Now, going by her royal looks, it looks like Kangana is all set to bounce back into the game after her back-to-back debacles — Rangoon and Simran — which released last year.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni, is directed by Krish and penned by Baahubali storywriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.