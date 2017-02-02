First look at new Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

  • February 2, 2017 21:50 IST
    By Reuters
After news that the next season of the hit TV show will not air until summer 2017, the shows usual springtime slot is being filled with a musical tour of North America.On 1 February, Ramin Djawadi – best known for his score for HBOs popular TV series – and his orchestra / choir invited journalists to the Warner Bros lot in Burbank to watch them rehearse as a taster of what to expect ahead of their first performance on 20 February in Minneapolis.
