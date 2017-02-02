First look at new Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

After news that the next season of the hit TV show will not air until summer 2017, the shows usual springtime slot is being filled with a musical tour of North America.On 1 February, Ramin Djawadi – best known for his score for HBOs popular TV series – and his orchestra / choir invited journalists to the Warner Bros lot in Burbank to watch them rehearse as a taster of what to expect ahead of their first performance on 20 February in Minneapolis.