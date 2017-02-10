A plane engine at New York's JFK airport reportedly caught fire on Thursday night, as fire crew rushed to douse the flames, according to abc7ny news.

Reports state that the flight Aerolineas Argentinas flight 1301, bound for Buenos Aires, was on the runway after experiencing an engine fire around 11 p.m.

People present on the ground reportedly said that they heard a loud bang and the pilots reported seeing a fire on the plane.

The runway was soon closed and the plane was surrounded by emergency vehicles. Reports state that once the fire was doused, the aircraft was taken off the runway.

More details are awaited.