Liverpool wonder kid Rhian Brewster is the man of the moment of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. The gifted lad scored a memorable hat-trick to take England into the final of the tournament, beating the mighty Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Brewster will definitely be looking to continuing his tremendous goalscoring form as England get set to take on Spain in a mouthwatering all-European final on October 28. The highly-rated star of the future, after all, is just following his father's orders!

Seven goals from six games...and counting

Brewster scored two hat-tricks in two back-to-back matches -- against the USA in the quarterfinals and against Brazil in the semifinals.

"I've been messaging him throughout the tournament," Rhian's father Ian Brewster told BBC Sport.

"Before he scored the goals in the quarter-final against USA, I messaged him saying, 'it's about time you turned up to the party', and added, 'big games require big players'.

"He answered me with a hat-trick."

An adorable simplicity found rarely in footballers

Ian describes that his son has always been fascinated about playing football. The former Chelsea academy player has had very humble beginnings, and that shows in his game as well. So simple yet effective.

This does make us finally realise why he gave Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp such a cute reply when the German gaffer informed him earlier this year that he has made the first-team matchday squad for the Reds against Crystal Palace.

"He was excited about it, he was happy about it," Klopp has been quoted as saying. "He told me after I said to him that he was in the squad: 'I have a washbag but I don't have a suit'. No problem -- I don't like the suit too much so it's not a problem."

No words to describe how we all feel right now!! One last big push ahead fully focused on that now #U17WorldCup @England pic.twitter.com/hZKUeR7Z7B — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 25, 2017

Quality over money: Humility since childhood

Rhian's father explains that the trait of humility was always ingrained in him.

"He started kicking a football at the age of two or three after watching me play as a goalkeeper," continues Ian.

"Since then, he has lived and breathed the game - the sort of kid that takes a football to bed. But when you get to know him outside the game, he's so unassuming and he doesn't talk about his exploits after a match. He's a happy-go-lucky chappy.

"I asked Rhian: 'If you got £10,000 at Chelsea or £5,000 at, let's say, Watford but played in front of big crowds, which would you choose?' He said 'Watford' straight away. That told me that he wanted to play football at the highest level, no matter where."

Rhian Brewster's time has come

Brewster is competing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 golden boot award alongside Spain's Abel Ruiz. Going by the current goalscoring record, it is the Young Lions sensation who remains undoubtedly the front-runner for the honour.

Nevertheless, Brewster, who has ditched the risky back-flip celebrations and included the knee slide goal celebrations off late, will have some kind of a revenge on his mind, going into Saturday's final.

Spain U-17 football team and the Young Lions met in the final of the UEFA U-17 Championship in May this year. The match went on to penalties, before Spain took the glory. Brewster missed a penalty in that match.

In that tournament, Brewster's teammate Jadon Sancho remained the best player. Now, the Liverpool wonderkid's time has come to shine and take away the glory.