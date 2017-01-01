Ferry catches fire in Indonesia killing 23

A fire on a tourist boat near Indonesia’s capital Jakarta has killed at least 23 people.Another 17 were injured when the fire broke out shortly after leaving port.194 other passengers were rescued.The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit on a power generator.The boat was carrying tourists to Thousand Islands, north of Jakarta.
