Italian sports car maker Ferrari added the new sporty four-seater supercar, GTC4Lusso, to its India line-up on Wednesday, August 2. Ferrari GTC4Lusso has been priced at Rs 5.2 crore, while the GTC4Lusso T costs Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom).

GTC4Lusso, the supercar designed to deliver entirely surprising emotions, is a package of sophisticated, sporty yet luxurious drive. The GTC4Lusso's name refers to illustrious predecessors, such as 330 GTC or its 2+2 sister model, 330 GT, and 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, which represented a sublime combination of elegance and high performance. The number 4 alludes to the car's four comfortable seats. Lusso is an Italian word for Luxury.

At the heart, it gets a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 engine, which is tuned to deliver 680bhp of power and 697Nm of torque. The car does 0-100. The car does 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.4 seconds flat and comes with a maximum speed of 335 kmph.

The GTC4Lusso, the successor of FF, gets the fastback-like silhouette and features Ferrari's signature twin rear lights and a large single grille at the front. It measures 4,922mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,383mm in height with a dry weight of 1,790kg.

The GTC4Lusso boasts of dual cockpit architecture and houses the new Infotainment platform featuring a 10.25-inch HD screen with touch technology. The steering wheel of GTC4Lusso is more compact that houses smaller air bag and the integrated controls. The steering wheel of GTC4Lusso is more compact and houses smaller air bag and integrated controls. Ferrari GTC4Lusso also gets an all-wheel steering system.