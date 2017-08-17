To capitalise increasing car sales during the upcoming festive season, German carmaker Audi has launched two special edition models. Christened as Design Edition, the special edition is sold with A6 sedan and Q7 SUV range.

The A6 Design Edition has been priced at Rs 56.78 lakh while the Q7 Design Edition is priced at Rs 81.99 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Design Edition range will be limited to 100 units each.

Both A6 and Q7 Design Edition models comes with Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Both models also have projection door puddle lamps with Audi Logo on the front doors and Quattro on the back doors.

The Q7 also flaunts 20-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels with 5-spoke design, a running board and exhaust tips done in gloss black. The SUV also comes with no body cladding and gets full-body paint finish. On the other hand, A6 Design Edition is loaded with 19-inch alloy wheels with 5 V-spoke design and rear-seat entertainment screens as standard.

The Q7 Design Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre TDI engine belting out 249hp of power and 600 m of torque, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds. On the other hand, the Audi A6 gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine which makes 187hp along with a peak torque of 400Nm.

"We are celebrating 10 years of successful journey of Audi in India and there is no better way to celebrate this than by listening to our customers and make their favourite SUV even better," said Rahil Ansari, head of Audi India. "The Audi Q7 has always been for luxury connoisseurs who appreciate the finest in life and I am confident that the Audi Q7 Design Edition will appeal to India's best."