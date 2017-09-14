Around 20,000 German football fans have travelled to the UK ahead of tonights Europa league clash with Arsenal. Footage shared on Twitter shows the moment thousands of FC Köln supporters marched through the streets of London chanting.
FC Köln fans storm London streets in spectacular video
- September 14, 2017 22:43 IST
