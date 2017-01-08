Grab some tissues because this is going to be an emotional watch.

The world watches as President Barack Obama steps down from the helm. Obama has made a difference to many lives during his presidential duration. To thank him for being the grounded person he is and the contributions he has made, celebrities, activists and everyone who has come in contact with him at a certain point of time came together for a video, to recall their favourite memory of Obama, leaving viewers teary-eyed.

Beyonce, Oprah lead star brigade at Obama's farewell party, as Donald Trump struggles to find celebrities for his inauguration

The video titled 'Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency' begins with screenshots and photos of the most memorable moments, changes and journeys embarked upon by the President. This is followed by Jerry Seinfeld revealing his favourite memory with Obama, when he knocked on the window of President's office to get Obama's attention. "It was probably the peak of [my] entire existence," he shared.

As the video progresses, Scandal actress Kerry Washington revealed the sentiments she felt after President Obama came to power. "You really felt those first three words of the Constitution. We the People. It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that 'We.'"

John Legend took a walk down the memory lane sharing that his favourite moment was when Obama got elected as the President (back in 2008). He revealed that he got very emotional, post the results. "I never cried before, for an election result," Legend shares.

It wasn't only how he made Americans feel, but also how he made a difference to the world. "When [Barack] just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable, it made all the sense in the world," Tom hanks said. Leonardo DiCaprio felt inspired when he walked into an UN conference. "When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing not only this generation, but also future generations, it was inspiring."

Stars like Samuel L Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Kobe Bryant and Shonda Rhimes also shared their memories, making the whole video an emotional ride through the last eight years.

Many celebrities who were in the video hosted a farewell party. The party saw an emotional Michelle Obama delivering her last speech at the White House. President Barack Obama will be delivering his farewell speech on January 10 at Chicago.