Fans invade pitch halting friendly match between Senegal and Ivory Coast

A friendly match between the Ivory Coast and Senegal in Paris on 27 March was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch.The source of this video, l’Equipe journalist Herve Penot, first reported disturbances during the first half. The start of the second half was then delayed, with video showing security staff removing a number of people from the pitch.The game continued, but was abandoned after 88 minutes when, as seen in the footage, larger numbers gained the field and the track around it.