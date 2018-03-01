Kapil Sharma, who was away from the small screen after The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air last year, is set to return with a new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Unlike the comedian's previous shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil -where Kapil along with other comedians, junior artists and audience had participated, Family Time with Kapil Sharma will see commoners participating along with their families as well.

This is indeed a great opportunity for Kapil's fans to share screen space with him and showcase their comic side on cameras.

Below are the details regarding how commoners can participate in Family Time With Kapil Sharma:

How to participate?

If you think your family has the amazing comic timing, register yourself along with your family to be part of Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Click here to register.

Here’s your chance to meet your favourite @KapilSharmaK9 and be a part of Family Time With Kapil Sharma!

Visit https://t.co/j7mo2HXYWA NOW! pic.twitter.com/mhK0HygWRE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 26, 2018

Selection procedure:

Post the registration, the selected families will be informed of the date of rehearsals or shoot by the production team.

Meanwhile, it is being said that apart from inviting commoners on the stage, the new show will see the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show except for Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

Last month, the teaser of Kapil's comeback show was unveiled. Fans of the ace comedian, who were missing him on screen, were left with happy tears watching the shot clip.

Kapil's career has had been in a free fall ever since his mid-air brawl with Sunil made headlines in March 2017. Not only did he lose his loyal colleagues, the incident also resulted in his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show going off the air. A few months later, his much-hyped film Firangi too bombed at the box office, making the comedian-actor look for other opportunities.