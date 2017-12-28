After their successful box office raid, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothen team up again. But, this time the dashing duo of Mollywood will bankroll Shane Nigam's next, Kumbalangi Nights.

Shane Nigam, who has been promoted as Mollywood's new heartthrob through the flicks like Kismath and C/O Saira Banu, will play the lead role in the movie.

According to reports, Kumbalangi Nights is directed by debutante Madhu C Narayanan, who has been a long-time associate of Dileesh Pothen. Dileesh Pothen's regular collaborator Shyam Pushkaran pens the movie.

As for Shane Nigam, 2018 has already lined up a couple of ambitious projects. The young actor will be seen romancing Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum's heroine Nimisha Sajayan in editor-turned-director Ajith Kumar's debut movie Eada.

The actor has also been roped in for master filmmaker Shaji N Karun's upcoming Malayalam flick Oolu. The movie will start rolling next year.

Shane Nigam, who is the son of actor Abbi Habeeb, who passed away recently, had made his Mollywood debut with 2010 movie Thanthonni. He left a deep impression on the viewers and garnered critical acclaim for his supporting role in the Rajiv Ravi romance, Annayum Rasoolum.

The actor earned considerable fan following his performances in movies like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Parava.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothen have been established as one the most successful actor-director duo of recent times in Mollywood. They managed to deliver two back-to-back blockbusters, Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which cemented the duo's reputation as the most trusted combos.

Recently, Milma, the co-operative giant in milk marketing and distribution in Kerala, decided to encash the popularity of the duo and released a surprise ad through social media. The ad, which unfolds in a police station setting, featured Fahadh Faasil as a character similar to that of the thief in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and Dileesh Pothen as a police officer.

Both Dileesh Pothen and Fahadh Faasil are considered as the flag bearers of the new trend in Mollywood, and when they join hands again with another prominent face of the new wave, Shane Nigam, viewers can expect nothing short of an exclusive Nouvelle Vague ride.