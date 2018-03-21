Facebook and Cambridge Analytica suffer backlash following data breach claims

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have suffered backlash following claims the political consultancy firm harvested 50 million Facebook users and amp;#39; data to influence the 2016 U.S. election.Facebook and amp;#39;s stock value fell 7% at the end of Wall Street trading on March, 19 and the U.K. Information Commissioner is seeking a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica and amp;#39;s servers.A story published by the Observer and further investigated by Channel 4 News and the New York Times also revealed the company boasted about honey traps, entrapping politicians and fake news campaigns.