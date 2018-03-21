Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have suffered backlash following claims the political consultancy firm harvested 50 million Facebook users and amp;#39; data to influence the 2016 U.S. election.Facebook and amp;#39;s stock value fell 7% at the end of Wall Street trading on March, 19 and the U.K. Information Commissioner is seeking a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica and amp;#39;s servers.A story published by the Observer and further investigated by Channel 4 News and the New York Times also revealed the company boasted about honey traps, entrapping politicians and fake news campaigns.
Facebook and Cambridge Analytica suffer backlash following data breach claims
Mar 21, 2018 09:38 IST
