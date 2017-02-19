The fifth round of the FA Cup saw a lot of Premier League teams in action and while the FA Cup is known for producing a lot of surprise results, it lived up to its expectations as all the teams from the lower divisions of English football gave their Premier League rivals a run for their money.

The first match of the day saw Burnley host non-league side Lincoln and given Burnley's amazing home record, you would have expected them to come out with the win but Lincoln had other ideas.

After managing to hold out Burnley'sattack for most of the match, Lincoln got their goal in the 89th minute of the match after Sean Raggett headed the ball past Tom Heaton. This victory marked the first time a non-league team has reached the last eight of the FA Cup in 103 years.

There was another Premier League upset in the match that followed as Leicester City's problems continue to grow as they suffered yet another defeat, this time to League One side Millwall. Leicester City looked more likely to open the scoring in the first half but they could not break the deadlock until half time.

Then in the second half, Millwall had Jake Cooper sent off for a bad tackle on Ahmed Musa and it looked like the reigning Premier League champions could sneak out a win but despite that Millwall were resilient until the end and they were rewarded for their efforts as in the 91st minute, Shaun Cummings managed to score after some horrible defending by Leicester City.

Manchester City travelled to championship side Huddersfield and despite the likes of Sergio Aguero, Jesus Navas and Nolito starting for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side could not break the deadlock. The championship side who are chasing promotion really frustrated Manchester City and troubled their defence a lot as Claudio Bravo was the busier of the two goalkeepers.

With the match ending in a 0-0 draw the two teams will meet again in a replay at the Eithad Stadium on February 28.

Middlesbrough earned a hard-fought victory against League One side Oxford as they won 3-2 but they only with the help of a late goal. Grant Leadbitter opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot and new signee Rudy Gestede made it 2-0 before half time but Oxford did not give up so easily.

Oxford leveled the match in the second half, thanks to two quick strikes from Christopher Maguire and Toni Martinez, and it looked certain that the two teams would meet in a replay but Cristhian Stuani rose to the occasion and secured his team a place in the last eight.

The final game of the night saw current Premier League leaders Chelsea in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers and while the first half was more of an even game, Chelsea took their game to the next level in the second half.

Pedro opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 65th minute as he headed the ball into the net after being unmarked at the back post while Diego Costa made it 2-0 in the 89th minute as he slid a low-finish past the Wolves keeper to confirm Chelsea's place in the next round of the FA Cup.