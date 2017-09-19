K-pop, the South Korean pop music industry, has been conquering the entertainment world while garnering millions of fans around the globe. Music groups such as EXO and BTS are known to music lovers worldwide.

The K-Pop bands have something to offer to every music lover. Apart from singing and dancing, the young musicians are also known for their charming looks.

Also read: Shocking revelation by Baekhyun

Here is the list of five most popular K-Pop boy bands:

BTS

BTS is by far the hottest, most popular, and most phenomenal K-pop group. Bangtan Boys is a group of seven handsome, talented, and hot boys: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Known for their large social media presence, BTS was named by Forbes as the most retweeted artist on Twitter in March 2016. Billboard placed BTS as No.1 on their Social 50 chart, making them the first Korean group to top the chart.Their outstanding performances won them the Best World Performer award in the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Award for Artist of the Year.

EXO

EXO is another successful K-pop group which became incredibly popular with their first album XOXO in 2013, getting them a win at the 28th Golden Disk Awards and 15th Mnet Asian Music Awards. The album sold over one million copies, making Exo the best-selling Korean artist in twelve years. The members of this group are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. They have been named "the biggest boyband in the world" by media outlets, saying that "EXO are at the forefront of pop domination.

Big Bang

The list is incomplete without one of the most popular K-pop group in the world, Big Bang. The five members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri became internationally popular after winning the world with their music.Thanks to their global popularity and contribution to K-pop, they are labelled as the "Kings of K-pop" in the industry

GOT7

Got7, the boy band is popular for their hip-hop music. Their songs will make you want to break into a dance. Their music has attracted many fans. The group has seven members: JB, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Yugyeom, Mark, Jackson and BamBam.

Shinee

Shinee, a popular boy group is famous not only for its music, but is also loved for their amazing fashion style, known as the 'Shinee Trend'. Their boyish charm played a big part in their music success and in establishing them as one of the most iconic band in the K-pop world. Besides their style, the group has also been recognised for having the best live vocalists and dancers.Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho and Taemin are the members of the band

Catch all these songs and a lot more on the country's first ever K-pop music block K-Popp'd only on Vh1.