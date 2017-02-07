Marvel's X-Men spinoff TV series Legion debuts on television this week and the show has already begun garnering great reviews.

But how did the character come to life in the first place? International Business Times, India spoke to the original creator of Legion, Chris Claremont and found out the back story of what went into making the character.

"Legion was created the same way any of my characters are created: I start by answering the basic question – who, what, where, when, why and how. Legion was created because I wanted to give Professor X a personal stake in one of his students," Claremont shares.

For fans who don't know, the character Legion (known as David Charles Haller) appearing in the Marvel Comics is a mutant. He is the son of Professor Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller. The character first appeared in the comic, New Mutants #25, in 1985.

The story of Legion revolves around a troubled young man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia. He spends years in and out of psychiatric hospitals presuming that he is mentally ill until one day he finds out that he is not crazy, but could be the most powerful mutant.

So if Professor X is the father, do fans see him featuring on the show? While the creator has not seen the show as yet, he does confirm that Professor X appears in the comics.

"In the comics Prof X does meet Legion. He and a number of the New Mutants get trapped inside David Haller's head, where they do their best to resolve his inner conflicts. This is a four issue story, that's part of Bill Sienkiewicz's run as artist," Claremont shares.

While fans will not see Prof X appearing in the very first season, there is a high possibility that he will make an appearance as the series progresses, provided the makers follow the comics' story arc.

Claremont is known for his stint working on the Uncanny X-Men. He is known to have co-created numerous X-Men characters including Rogue, Psylocke, Shadowcat, Phoenix, Mystique, Lady Mastermind, Emma Frost, Siryn, Jubilee, Rachel Summers, Madelyne Pryor, Sabretooth, Strong Guy, Mister Sinister, Captain Britain, and Gambit. Talking about which other X-Men characters he feels should get a solo TV series, Claremont picks Psylocke.

"I feel Psylocke should get an individual TV series. The reason behind choosing her is that she is a visually exciting character, real and physically dynamic. She is not just a vehicle for lots of special effects," he explains.

The TV adaptation premieres on February 8 on FX.