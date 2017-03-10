Canadian glam-girl Eugenie Bouchard, also known as Genie Bouchard, has been all over the news with the start of the calendar year for all her off-the-court action. However, when it came to plying her trade, i.e, playing tennis and winning matches, she fell short...yet again!
Recently going topless at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, Genie, 22, fought a hard-battle against Annika Beck in their BNP Paribas Open 2017 first round match in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, but ultimately tasted defeat.
Eugenie lost the first set of the match 6-3 against the 23-year-old German tennis starlet, but thereafter, the Canadian lost her momentum as she lost the next two sets 2-6 2-6.
The key features of Bouchard's game remains her powerful and big shots. On Thursday however, all the shots were overshadowed by her unforced errors, and Beck made the most use of that.
"I think it was [a combination] of lack of match play and an opponent who was there on every point. It was tough," Bouchard, who went on a blind date with a lucky Twitter user this year, said after the match to WTA Insider.
"I think it's something that happens, a letdown after winning a set. I have to make sure I'm keeping the pressure on, but I definitely let off today."
Highlights from the match
.@GenieBouchard and @BeckAnnika kickoff @BNPParibasOpen night session! pic.twitter.com/Dkz1r6ByDC— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@BeckAnnika makes the perfect start against Bouchard! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/nF6Ua3uodR— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
Classic @GenieBouchard! ? #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/BjBQWK3UF9— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
Thrilling tennis from @GenieBouchard and @BeckAnnika! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/SsDvm6uPGz— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@GenieBouchard is on ??! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/qLEeOAxlRc— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
How did @BeckAnnika do this?! ? #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/3wFwPgQual— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@GenieBouchard rattles off FIVE straight games to take the first set 6-3! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/Rwkrrog9vC— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
Can @GenieBouchard fight back in the second set? #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/7SZ4q199Hm— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@BeckAnnika takes the second 6-2!— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
Into a deciding set... pic.twitter.com/ziF5QuwvjL
Amazing recovery from the net cord from @BeckAnnika! ? #BNPPO177 pic.twitter.com/2xmoOXHNdc— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@BeckAnnika produces a slow-motion ace! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/kTg0FrWMsG— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@BeckAnnika kisses the line and is just one game away! #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/mjrL30MdtB— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
.@BeckAnnika battles past Bouchard 3-6, 6-2, 6-2!— WTA (@WTA) March 10, 2017
Advances to @BNPParibasOpen Second round! pic.twitter.com/TRD2lGL0rN