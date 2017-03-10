Canadian glam-girl Eugenie Bouchard, also known as Genie Bouchard, has been all over the news with the start of the calendar year for all her off-the-court action. However, when it came to plying her trade, i.e, playing tennis and winning matches, she fell short...yet again!

Recently going topless at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, Genie, 22, fought a hard-battle against Annika Beck in their BNP Paribas Open 2017 first round match in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, but ultimately tasted defeat.

@si_swimsuit A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Eugenie lost the first set of the match 6-3 against the 23-year-old German tennis starlet, but thereafter, the Canadian lost her momentum as she lost the next two sets 2-6 2-6.

The key features of Bouchard's game remains her powerful and big shots. On Thursday however, all the shots were overshadowed by her unforced errors, and Beck made the most use of that.

"I think it was [a combination] of lack of match play and an opponent who was there on every point. It was tough," Bouchard, who went on a blind date with a lucky Twitter user this year, said after the match to WTA Insider.

"I think it's something that happens, a letdown after winning a set. I have to make sure I'm keeping the pressure on, but I definitely let off today."

