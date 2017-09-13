Speaking at the annual state of the union address, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker issued a warning to Britian, which is currently slowly progressing with exit negotiations, saying that we will always regret this, and I think you will regret this too.
EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker warns UK will regret Brexit
- September 13, 2017 17:16 IST
