Esha Gupta faced the wrath of netizens recently when she opined that people in India don't call for a ban when rape happens, but they are always at the forefront when it comes to movies. She was sharing her views on the ongoing protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

She also asked why nobody raises their voice when a woman is stripped of her existence.

Her statements didn't go down well with many users on social media, who chose to school the actress about the henious crime and its consequences if a person is found guilty of it.

Many asked how silly Esha can get, as rape is not legal in our country, while many called her an uneducated person.

"Is this female on drugs?, who said rape is not Banned, it is a CRIME. Is she living in Pakistan or what? [sic]" a Twitter user wrote.

"Someone pls educate that dumb bollytard that rape is ILLEGAL. We have specific laws to punish rapists. So where's the question of banning something that's already illegal, [sic]" another user tweeted slamming the actress.

"Rape koi censor board se certificate lekar nhi karta hai and na hi voh broadcast hota hai Kahi Jo koi use ban kar de. Rape is a punishable offence and nobody supports it. So please if u can't put brains in what u tell, atleast keep Ur mouth shut, [sic]" another user lashed out at Esha on Twitter.

"When a BJP spokie said, film people often have zero or low IQs, he wasn't wrong, [sic]" another user tweeted.

"Another reason why actors can't be taken seriously and their opinion shouldn't matter in public matters, [sic]" said another user.

Esha even replied to one user on Twitter to clarify her statements. She wrote: "I think see the video aunty. I didnot say "ban rape", I said why doesn't anyone raise a voice when a woman is stripped of her existence. But people like you are infact blaming the actress of the film. Why is she being targeted? But it's ok, get ur 2 mins of fame aunty. [sic]"

But the damage had already been done.

"In India, right now no one says, 'We will ban this or that,' when rape happens but a film is getting so much mileage because even these people know that they will get mileage out of a movie but not out of a rape that happens. They don't think rape is that important. They should focus on actual social issues," Esha was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Esha has always found herself targeted by social media trolls, who slam the actress every now and then for the semi-nude pictures she shares on Twitter or Instagram.

