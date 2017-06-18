Days after the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results on May 29, hundreds of students are making a beeline to the board's divisional office to get their subject marks verified following the revelation of huge discrepancies in the marks calculations.

NEET 2017: Supreme Court orders CBSE to declare results by June 26

According to The Times of India, it all started when Sonali, a Delhi student, who was shocked to see that she has just scored 68 in mathematics in her Class XII exam while 99 in economics, 95 in accountancy and 96 in business studies.

Another student Samiksha Sharma faced the same horror after she scored 42 in maths, while her scores in English, Business Studies and Fine Arts were pretty good.

When these two students applied for verification or a retotalling of marks, Sonali's 68 rose to 95 while Samiksha's score more than doubled to 90.

But this was not the end; more verifications that followed revealed that Mohammad Affan, a Mumbai student who had scored 80 per cent and above in all his subjects, had scored 90 in maths, instead of the 50 that was previously awarded to him. Another economics student who was 'failed' with 9 marks, finally ended up with 45.

Though TOI said that the CBSE's chairperson and spokesperson did not give official comments, a senior CBSE official admitted that the number of applications for verification of marks has been unprecedented. However, he did not reveal the exact number.

With so many students facing marks discrepancies, it is indeed concerning as to what could have gone wrong while aggregating the marks, and moreover, was the CBSE right in doing away with the re-evaluation process?

Currently, a CBSE student needs a court order to apply for a re-evaluation.

While Sonali decided to go for verification, many others often seem hesitant and scared to get their marks re-checked. "As I wanted to pursue Economics (Honours), I had no option but to go for verification. However, many others didn't apply out of fear or thought that nothing will happen out of this exercise," Sonali was quoted as saying by the TOI.

According to the another CBSE official, who too agreed that the board had indeed made mistakes in the process, the problems could have arose from mistakes in totalling of marks, incorrect transfer of marks to the title page (the front of the answer books) and detachment of supplementary answer books.