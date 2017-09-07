Recently, a video of a celebrity losing balance while taking a selfie with a crowd of young college girls in Kerala surfaced online.

The 17-second video shared on social media and Whatsapp was purportedly taken when young star Dulquer Salmaan visited St. Joseph Women's College in Irinjalakuda.

However, it is not Dulquer, but Roshan Mathew, who rose to fame with Ganesh Raj's directorial venture Aanandam. The young actor was in the women's college in Thrissur as part of the promotion of his upcoming film Match Box.

Calling it the sweetest crowd he has ever seen, Roshan posted a photo of him speaking to the gathering on his Facebook page a week ago: "Among the sweetest crowds I've seen. This was quite a rush. Thank you, St. Joseph's Inrinjalakkuda for having us over and for all the love! [sic]."

The romantic entertainer, Matchbox, directed by debutant Sivaram Mony, has an ensemble cast, including Vishak Nair, Drishya Raghunath, Joe John Chacko, Mathew Joy Mathew, Rony David Raj and Sai Krishna. Nikhil Anand and Kenny Peruzzi have penned the script of the movie, produced by Suresh Kumar under the banner Revathy Kalamandir.

Watch the viral video of Roshan Mathew here:

