Englands east coast avoids heavy flooding in storm night
Towns on the east coast of England have avoided heavy flooding. A change in wind direction stopped a storm surge before high tide. But waterfronts in Scarborough and in other towns were flooded by high waves. 5,000 homes in Great Yarmouth and several other areas had been evacuated as a precaution. The Environment Agency had set up temporary barriers and pumps to combat flooding.
