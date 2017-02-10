- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
England coach Eddie Jones jokes Welsh secret weapons are daffodils and goats
England Rugby union coach Eddie Jones made a strange reference to goats and daffodils as Wales secret weapons ahead of the two countries Six Nations clash in Cardiff on 11 February. Jones also went on to say that England were prepared for any shenanigans from Wales, as England try to make it 16 successive wins in a row.
