An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. Two army personnel were injured during encounter.

Two army personnel injured during encounter b/w forces and terrorists in Hajin area of Bandipora district in J&K pic.twitter.com/yPYsLgKEBk — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

More details awaited.