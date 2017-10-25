Empire season 4 episode 5 is delayed due to the World Series game. This chapter, earlier scheduled to air on FOX this Wednesday, October 25 has been postponed to November 1.

"In the event that a World Series Game #7 IS necessary, EMPIRE and STAR will be preempted, and local programming will air in prime time on the West Coast," read the editor's note.

The fifth episode is titled The Fool and it will focus on the various challenges faced by Lucious after the secret about his memory gets exposed to the board members. In order to convince the board members, Cookie will invite the press to watch him produce the first 20 for 20 album.

In the meantime, Hakeem worries about his secret involvement with the DuBois family and Andre gets more close to Detective Pamela Rose. When their relationship intensifies, the detective will share some uncovered information about the explosion to him.

Episode 5 of Empire season 4 will also feature the guest appearance of The Butler star Forest Whitaker as Lucious' old friend Eddie Barker and Indecent Proposal actress Demi Moore as his nurse Claudia. While Barker will help Lucious to get back in his groove and make music in the studio, Claudia will help him with a breakthrough.

Here is the official synopsis for the fifth episode of Empire season 4: