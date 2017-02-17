Are you on Tinder and looking for the love of your life online? Well, you're not alone. Kate Hudson has revealed that many celebrities are on numerous dating apps as well, in the hopes of getting lucky. The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she disclosed the secret.

Also Read: Bella Thorne suffers wardrobe malfunction after her bikini bottom nearly comes undone [VIDEO]

Talking to Ellen about her love life, the Almost Famous actress said, "What's crazy is that there's a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe... no." She said she cannot imagine making a profile on these love apps.

"So, you look at a guy, he's hot, and then you see his profile and you're like, 'Maybe I'll text him or maybe we'll match,' and then you start texting and then it just goes away. All your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then it's like, 'What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'" she said.

So, what's her ideal way to find someone? "I just think, why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don't you just go up to someone and why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?' Maybe I'm old school, but I'm alright," she shared.

Hudson is a mother of two and is separated from her spouse Chris Robinson. The actress and the singer were married for seven years before they split in 2007. The single mother is said to be dating Brad Pitt and a post by Kate's sister, Oliver has hinted that the two have been living in the same house (mostly Pitt is in the Hudson home). However, she chose to not discuss her relationship status with Ellen.

The singer also spoke about her Karaoke singer at home with her two children, who love Twenty One Pilots and Bruno Mars, and revealed her new collection of workout clothes, Fabletics, for people to buy.