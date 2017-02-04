Nasty rumours about Ellen DeGeneres' controlling behaviour have surfaced online once again and this time the reports claim that the talk show host does not like her wife and Scandal star Portia de Rossi having her own career.

According to reports, DeGeneres does not want de Rossi to work. A magazine quoting a source reported that it's a known fact that DeGeneres is insecure and wants only her career to grow.

"Ellen is incredibly insecure and never wants her partners to have a career. If you're dating Ellen, it's her career and only her career that matters. When you're Ellen's girlfriend, you're Ellen's girlfriend 24/7. It's how she rolls," In Touch magazine quoted the source as saying.

The source further added that de Rossi's career has suffered because of DeGeneres' controlling behaviour. "Everyone in Ellen's camp has always known dating Ellen is career suicide."

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the rumours and reported that DeGeneres is supportive of her wife de Rossi's career.

This is not the first time reports of trouble between DeGeneres and de Rossi have surfaced online. Last year, the magazine reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi divorce is imminent and it will be one of Hollywood's dirtiest divorces ever.

According to the magazine, de Rossi had issues with DeGeneres' controlling behaviour and doesn't want to be her "trophy wife."

"[They] always seem to be on the verge of a breakup over one crisis or another. But now a divorce is imminent. It was two-fold. Ellen's obsession with controlling Portia's personal life and career, and then Ellen's insistence on not starting a family. That's the biggest hurdle they can't seem to overcome — Portia wanted children and Ellen didn't," the magazine quoted another insider as saying.

However, the talk show host has dismissed all the rumours with her Instagram post. "Happy birthday, @PortiadeRossi. You're de best wife in de world," DeGeneres posted along with a photo of her with wife de Rossi.