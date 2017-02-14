During an emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort held by VK Sasikala, Edapadi K Palanisamy was chosen as the new AIADMK legislature party leader after she was convicted by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala cannot contest elections but she will be eligible to run the party despite her jailterm.

Earlier reports had said that she might pick KA Sengottaiyan – recently appointed the party's presidium chairman – or Edapaddi K Palaniswami as her regent.

"There is no split verdict by the Supreme Court. She can't possibly be the chief minister. She will have to serve the sentence. However, Sasikala camp has the majority. Someone else can be nominated for the post of chief minister who is loyal to her. Her conviction doesn't debar her from running the party," said former attorney general Soli Sorabjee.

Sasikala was ordered to surrender immediately by the apex court on Tuesday.

Soon after the court verdict, AIADMK's Twitter handle quoted Sasikala as saying that "...Dharma will win".

While the message indicates that there is still fight left in her, reports said that many MLAs jumped ship to the Panneerselvam camp, leading to her loss of majority.

Her ambition of becoming the chief minister of the state has now become a distant dream as after serving her jailterm she will be barred from contesting elections for six years according to the People's Representation Act.