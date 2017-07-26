Diet plays a crucial role in our lives and people belonging to different age group should consume some nutrients in more quantity than others.
ALSO READ: Murdered NYPD cop's wife gives birth to his baby girl after 3 years
Here are the top five things to include in your diet in your 20s and 30s:
1. People in their 20s:
- The metabolism rate of people is highest when they are in their 20s, hence they can eat a lot and get away with it.
- One should consume more of whole-grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses and eggs, according to nutritionist Cassandra Barns.
- B vitamins are important as they play a role in maintaining cell metabolism, hence one should eat more of whole foods.
- Barns also suggests taking vitamin B supplements to get proper nourishment.
- Spotty skin at this age is a symptom of lack of zinc. Eating zinc-rich foods like chickpeas, oysters, sesame seeds and pumpkin is recommended along with good quality red meat.
ALSO READ: Here are top 7 interesting and lesser known facts about Sunny Leone
2. People in their 30s
- People who are planning to conceive in their 30s need to enhance their fertility, so they should maintain a healthy lifestyle.
- Both men and women need to focus on their diet and habits. They should stop smoking and drinking. Don't forget that sperm plays a major role in the entire process
- Minus junk food from your diet and eat healthy.
- One should try staying stress-free and eat protein-rich foods and whole foods such as tubers, whole grains, legumes, fruits and veggies.
- Have as many coloured vegetables as you can. This would provide you with your dose of antioxidants and they also have anti-ageing properties. It will help in keeping your skin healthy and young while keeping wrinkles at bay.