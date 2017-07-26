Diet plays a crucial role in our lives and people belonging to different age group should consume some nutrients in more quantity than others.

Here are the top five things to include in your diet in your 20s and 30s:

1. People in their 20s:

- The metabolism rate of people is highest when they are in their 20s, hence they can eat a lot and get away with it.

- One should consume more of whole-grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses and eggs, according to nutritionist Cassandra Barns.

- B vitamins are important as they play a role in maintaining cell metabolism, hence one should eat more of whole foods.

- Barns also suggests taking vitamin B supplements to get proper nourishment.

- Spotty skin at this age is a symptom of lack of zinc. Eating zinc-rich foods like chickpeas, oysters, sesame seeds and pumpkin is recommended along with good quality red meat.

2. People in their 30s

- People who are planning to conceive in their 30s need to enhance their fertility, so they should maintain a healthy lifestyle.

- Both men and women need to focus on their diet and habits. They should stop smoking and drinking. Don't forget that sperm plays a major role in the entire process

- Minus junk food from your diet and eat healthy.

- One should try staying stress-free and eat protein-rich foods and whole foods such as tubers, whole grains, legumes, fruits and veggies.

- Have as many coloured vegetables as you can. This would provide you with your dose of antioxidants and they also have anti-ageing properties. It will help in keeping your skin healthy and young while keeping wrinkles at bay.