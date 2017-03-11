- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Dutch prime minister reacts to Erdogans Nazi comment
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the Dutch as Nazi remnants and fascists in an escalating row over pro-Erdoğan demonstrations in the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called Erdogans remarks crazy.
Most popular