Dutch prime minister reacts to Erdogans Nazi comment

  • March 11, 2017 21:06 IST
    By Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the Dutch as Nazi remnants and fascists in an escalating row over pro-Erdoğan demonstrations in the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called Erdogans remarks crazy.
