Bologna-based Italian motorcycle maker under VW group, the Ducati, has just unveiled 1299 Panigale R Final Edition. Unlike the special edition of the past from Ducati, this model in many ways is so special.

With the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, Ducati is saying goodbye to the twin-cylinder engine era in a most respectful way. From Marco Lucchinelli's first victory on 3rd April 1988 with the 851 to the 2017 wins by Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri on the Panigale R, Ducati's twin-cylinder has long been a winner in Superbike World Championship history. Over the past three decades, the Ducati-designed twin-cylinder 4-valve engine engines reined the racing arena. From the 851 to the Panigale R - and the 888, 916, 996, 998, 999, 1098, 1198 and 1199 in between them - the Bologna-built twin has always been a stunner.

What is special in 1299 Panigale R Final Edition?

All good things must come to an end but Ducati is giving some great flavour to the last hurrah of twin-cylinder machines with the Final Edition. Firstly, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is numbered series but not a limited unit model.

Over and above the snazzy red, white, green colour scheme (remember Italian flag) and red wheels paint job, it combines the entire stand out virtues of 1299 Panigale, the Panigale R and the 1299 Superleggera.

The engine is an offshoot to the one from the 1299 Superleggera. The Superquadro 1285cc L-twin cylinder liquid cooled motor pumps out 209bhp of power and 142Nm of torque. The engine features a lightened crankshaft with a larger crank pin and tungsten balancing pads. The intake valves have a diameter of 48 mm as opposed to the 46.8 mm on the 1299 Panigale; exhaust valves have a diameter of 39.5 mm (against 38.2 mm on the 1299 Panigale).

The final edition also boasts an all-titanium Akrapovič exhaust with a dual silencer, just like the one on the official Panigale that competes in the World Superbike championship.

As for electronics, the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition features the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and cornering ABS while Ducati Wheelie Control EVO and Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO) adds fun during the launches. All these systems are set according to the selected Riding Mode (Race, Sport and Wet) and can be personalised as desired.

What is next from Ducati?

With twin-cylinder engine era coming to an end, Ducati will move on to four-cylinder bike now. Test mules of Ducati's V4 machine have already been spotted abroad and global unveiling is expected at the EICMA show later this year.