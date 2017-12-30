Dubai will welcome 2018 with a series of firework extravaganzas and Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is not the place to watch the spectacular show.

The tallest skyscraper is surely preparing something special for the New Year's Eve gala. After setting a new world record for longest and largest fireworks display three years back, the organisers are planning to break the record for a light show this year.

The much-anticipated fireworks display will be replaced with a unique light show this year. "We will not have fireworks at JBR, Laa Mers and Al Seef this year," a representative of Meraas, the giant property developer that manages these buildings, told Khaleej Times.

Also read Happy New Year: This country will celebrate it first while these islands are the last to welcome 2018

So, all those who are planning to celebrate the New Year in Dubai and watch the fireworks will have to find other spots. Here we bring you the list of best spots to watch the spectacular show on the night of December 31.

Ras Al Khamiah Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah will be the best spot to watch the Marjan island fireworks. The organisers of the event are trying to create a new world record for the single biggest fireworks this year.

Qasr Al Sultan

Qasr Al Sultan, the Arabian resort that is adjacent to Dubai Parks and Resorts, is planning to feature a dazzling fireworks display on Sunday night. The guests will get a chance to enjoy a gala dinner that will be accompanied by programs by traditional Arabian singers and dancers as well as international bands.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will be displaying four fireworks on the New Year's Eve. The event will kick off at 9 pm local time and it will continue until midnight. The visitors will be given the opportunity to enjoy several entertainment programs, including a live musical show.

Club Vista Mare

The Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah will also welcome the New Year with spectacular fireworks. The guests will get a chance to enjoy bottomless dining on the night of December 31.,

Atlantis The Palm and Burj Al Arab

Atlantis The Palm will be displaying fireworks at midnight while Burj Al Arab visitors will be given the opportunity to watch fireworks of various restaurants across Madinat Jumeirah.

Meanwhile, the people in UAE will get a chance to celebrate the New Year with six other countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines and Turkey.

Where to watch New Year's Eve gala across Dubai online via live streaming?

If you are not there in person or if you are just interested in watching the spectacular show from the comfort of your home, click here to watch the live broadcast of New Year's Eve gala 2018 in Dubai.