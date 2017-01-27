Star India cricket team bowler Mohammed Shami has had a very unfortunate and forgettable start to the calendar year 2017. The 26-year-old has not been a part of the Team India squad for the India vs England ODIs and T20Is owing to niggling knee injuries and now, comes the tragic news of his father passing away on Friday, January 27, owing to a cardiac arrest.

Shami was training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore ever since he retired hurt during the India vs England 2016 Test series, but the news of his father getting hospitalised, forced him to rush back to look after his family.

The Indian bowler had been posting pictures of him and his father Tousif Ali from the hospital. He came under criticism from users also for posting selfies with his dad from the hospital bed rather than asking for blessings from Allah at the mosque.

Tousif Ali was being treated at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon since the first week of January and he also had a successful heart operation on January 11.

"Dua mein yaad rakhna..." is what Shami had tweeted to his fans, attaching a picture of his father. It translates to: Remember him in your prayers.

