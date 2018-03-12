Two college students died and three of their friends were injured when a late night joy-ride turned tragic in south Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday. The police said 19-year-old Diksha Dadu was driving under the influence of alcohol when she rammed into a traffic pole.

The accident took place at around 2.45 am. The airbags of the Hyundai i20 car were deployed on impact and saved two girls in the front seats from suffering serious injuries. Whereas, the girl seated in the rear seat suffered injuries and two boys were killed on impact.

"The damage to the car and objects it collided with suggest the vehicle was driven at more than 100kmph," an investigator was quoted as saying by HT.

The two victims were identified as 20-year-old Siddharth Singh, a student of Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology in Janakpuri, and 21-year-old Ritesh Dahiya, a student of Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College, Hindustan Times reported.

Dadu,19, was returning from a late night party along with her four friends when she crashed the car into a traffic signal pole at around 2.45 am. The three girls who were injured in the accident were law students from Amity University in Noida.

"A very loud sound, similar to a blast, drew my attention. The woman in the driver's seat managed to pull herself out, but the others were trapped. We worked 15 minutes to extricate all the people. The two men had died by then," Ashok Arora, a shopkeeper who was present at the time of the accident was quoted as saying by HT.

Police found alcohol bottles and plastic cups inside the car and confirmed that the accident was indeed a case of drunk driving.

"Diksha Dadu, a first-year Amity University law student, was drunk at the time of the crash," Aslam Khan, a police official confirmed.

Soon after the accident took place, all the five students were taken to a nearby hospital. The doctors pronounced Singh and Dahiya as brought dead, while the other three girls are undergoing treatment. The police also confirmed that the car was registered in the name of Dahiya's father.