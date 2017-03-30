- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Former Mexican president calls Trump ‘a big mouth, a Twitter-er, and a liar’
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
- Play Nigel Farage thrilled on Article 50 trigger day
- Play Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
- Play Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament to sing EU anthem
Drone footage supposedly shows Isis fighter using child as human shield
The Iraqi Federal Police shared a drone video on 29 March, allegedly showing an Isis fighter using a child as a human shield. Amid reports of increasing casualties in the assault of Mosul by Iraqi forces, a United Nations report cited the use of civilians as human shields by Islamic State. Although the source cannot be independently verified, the source has been providing regular accurate accounts of fighting from within the city of Mosul for a long period.
Most popular