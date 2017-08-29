Drone footage over Houston showed severe flooding in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on 27 August. Shot over Brays Bayou in the University of Houston area, downtown Houston can just be made out through the heavy rain and clouds.
Drone footage shows scale of Houston flooding after Hurricane Harvey
Drone footage over Houston showed severe flooding in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on 27 August. Shot over Brays Bayou in the University of Houston area, downtown Houston can just be made out through the heavy rain and clouds.
- August 29, 2017 19:42 IST
-